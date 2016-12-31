Neighbors nervous after deadly fight in Bloomingdale community

BLOOMINGDALE, TN (WJHL) – A death investigation continues in Sullivan County this New Year’s Eve after a man was run over by a truck in front of his home, Friday.

Over 24 hours later and caution tape is still flapping in the wind, a reminder of a deadly fight in a close-knit community on Stuffle Street in Bloomingdale.

Heather Carter, an eyewitness we spoke with, describes what she saw.

“He was knocked out of his shoes, his shoes were lying beside him and it scared me,” Carter said.

Police say the victim, 56-year-old David Brandon was run over by a man driving a Dodge truck. That driver has been identified as David Wells.

Wells is cooperating with police and called 911 at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other. Police say Brandon had a gun when he was run over.

“Our investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened,” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Kristen Quon said.

This all happened in a neighborhood that residents say is quiet and peaceful.

“You never even see police officers up in here, ever. It’s scary, especially for my kids, if they’re down there I don’t want them to be hit,” Carter said.

These concerns are echoed in other area residents like Jerry Nixon. Nixon’s lived down the hill from the scene for over 40 years.

“I feel sorry for them because one man is dead; he might not be a husband or a father anymore,” Jerry Nixon said.

Still many in the area like Heather Carter, are on edge and hoping for answers.

There is no word on any charges at this time. David Brandon’s body is being sent for an autopsy.

