Man hit by truck in Sullivan Co. dies from injuries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man that was hit and killed by a truck Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to Stuffle Street in the Bloomingdale community just after 3p.m. Friday, that’s where they found 56-year-old David Brandon lying on the side of the road with serious injuries.

A man by the name of David Wells said he was at Brandon’s house when a verbal altercation broke out between them.

Wells told police he left the scene, turning around at the end of the street.

Wells then said when he drove back toward the house, he saw Brandon standing near the road with a firearm.

According to police Wells then proceeded to run Brandon over with his truck, and call 911.

David Brandon was taken to the Holston Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and that Brandon’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

No further information was available.

