JCPD steps up DUI enforcement for New Year’s Eve weekend

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Officers are on patrol in Johnson City this weekend ready to bust anyone celebrating the new year irresponsibly.

State and local police say they’re on a mission to save lives this weekend and that’s why they’re adding extra patrols to enforce traffic laws.

Saturday night Johnson City police are setting up a road block right near the ETSU Mini-Dome from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday night they started additional patrols around the city.

“Nothing can mess up a good time like going to jail,” Lt. Scotty Carrier with the Johnson City Police Department said.

Police made five DUI arrests last New Year’s weekend and Lt. Carrier says that’s too many.

“Ultimately the goal is that we don’t want to make any DUI arrests,” Lt. Carrier said.

A partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office called “Booze It and Lose It” is working to make that goal possible.

They plan to keep extra officers on the road during this busy time as they crack down on drunk driving.

Instead of drinking and driving, Lt. Carrier hopes they consider safer alternatives like Uber.

Local Uber driver, Brian Montford said he’ll be busy this weekend helping to keep passengers safe.

“It’s actually part of the reason that I do enjoy this, I like the idea that I can be out here getting folks home safely,” Montford said.

W.W. Taxi Company’s Alert Cab program works with local bars to get you a voucher for a ride home.

“What you’ll do is at the end of the night you can get your cab vouchers through the bartender, we offer up to $10 on your cab fares,” Owner, Walter Whaley said.

Lt. Carrier said if you’re going out to drink, a designated driver is also a good idea.

This is all part of a nearly fifteen year partnership of making our roads a safer place.

