JC police, fire rescue dog trapped inside storm drain for more than 24 hours

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Saturday afternoon a group of Johnson City firefighters and police officers spent more than an hour working to rescue a dog trapped inside a storm drain.

Fred Hardman said his dog Buddy got away Friday morning.

After Hardman said he frantically searched all over the place, he got a call from someone at an apartment complex about a mile away from his home.

It was at that downtown apartment complex where a resident heard Buddy whimpering and saw he was trapped inside.

The resident contacted Hardman after shining a flashlight into the storm drain and finding his phone number on Buddy’s tag.

Our crew was there Saturday afternoon as Johnson City police officers and firefighters worked for more than an hour to pry the storm drain open.

When Buddy was finally rescued after more than 24 hours inside that drain, Hardman said he couldn’t be more thankful to those that helped out.

“I can’t thank them enough, ill pay for that drain, ill buy every one of these guys a meal, they were all here, and all concerned. He’s my best friend,” Hardman said.

Hardman said Buddy is a 6-year-old german shepherd lab mix.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.