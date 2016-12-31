Cancer survivor honored at Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old cancer survivor from Shelbyville served as the honorary captain in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday.

Matthew Miles participated in the official coin toss at midfield before the match up between Tennessee and Nebraska.

“To be beside players that I see on TV, it seems so unreal,” Miles said at halftime. “It’s crazy.”

Matthew, his family, and friends were also treated to a private suite to watch the game.

At age 14, Matthew’s mother discovered a large tumor in the back of his throat, and he was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

He was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and underwent about nine months of chemotherapy at Vanderbilt.

In November 2015, Matthew’s doctors declared him cancer-free.

The Music City Bowl partnered with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee to honor Matthew.

He and his family have also been invited to Superbowl LI in Houston.