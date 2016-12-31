2017 begins, celebrations held around the world

(AP) – 2017 is beginning its march across the globe, arriving already in New Zealand and many Pacific Islands.

Sydney, Australia’s celebration features fireworks set to the music of Prince and David Bowie, two of the many entertainers who sided in 2016.

China is trying to keep things low-key but Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) says his government will continue to focus on poverty alleviation at home and resolutely defending China’s territorial rights on the foreign front.

Xi made the televised remarks Saturday in his annual New Year’s Eve address, in which he touted China’s scientific accomplishments, highlighting its large new radio telescope and space missions, and the country’s growing role as a leader in global affairs.

Xi struck a populist tone, saying he was above all concerned about the living conditions of the people and vowed that improving employment, education, housing and health care would be a responsibility that his ruling Communist Party would never shirk from.

