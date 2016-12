(WJHL) – Volunteer fans are celebrating. The Tennessee Volunteers won the Music City Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38 to 24.

Vols Hobbs hits Josh Malone on the 59 yard touchdown pass and Tennessee now leads 38-24 in the 4th. — WJHL (@WJHL11) December 30, 2016

History is made! On this 3-yard TD run, Josh Dobbs breaks the @Vol_Football record for Rush TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season. pic.twitter.com/xnBmxlCL6i — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2016

The attendance at the Music City Bowl in Nashville was 68,496. That is a sellout for the Music City Bowl.