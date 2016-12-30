Area residents on edge as homicide investigation continues in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State agents are desperately seeking help from the public to help solve a woman’s murder in the Tri-Cities.

The TBI and the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor.

Public records show Taylor had a troubled past, a lengthy criminal history and her last known address was in Kingsport in 2012.

Taylor’s body was found along a riverbank off Herb Hodge Road in Washington County on Christmas Eve.

Residents are on edge, many of them with families, now worried for their children’s safety as a joint investigation moves forward to solve a mystery in a quiet part of the county.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Herb Hodge Road resident, Maddison Barnes said.

Barnes was with her family on Christmas Eve enjoying a holiday dinner.

“I don’t know if she had kids but it’s sad to think if she did she might have left children behind,” Barnes said.

She plans to hold her family close, knowing the person or people responsible are still at large.

“My child plays outside, it makes you not want to let them go out of the house. She won’t be able to go outside as much, if so, supervised entirely,” Barnes said.

Neighbor, Josh Webster said he’s comforted by his dog, Boone.

“He’s just an extra set of eyes for the perimeter of the house,” Webster said.

This neighborhood is on edge as investigators hope tips from the public can help solve the case.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem may be a key piece of information in this case,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer, Leslie Earhart said.

The scene on Christmas Eve is still ingrained in Barnes’ mind.

“Every time I drive by there that’s what I think about,” Barnes said.

This event is putting life into perspective for Herb Hodge Road resident, Josh Webster.

“Life is the most precious thing in the world and when you see something like that it kind of hits home, it’s just said,” Webster said.

If you can help, please contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

