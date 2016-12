BRISTOL, TN- Fans were given a treat at the Arby’s Classic Friday afternoon with the annual slam dunk competition.

Gate City’s Mac McClung got the crowd on their feet in the semi-finals, leaping over his 6’5 teammate for a big time jam.

McClung’s big competition was Shyrone Kemp from Tabernacle. In the semis, Kemp went between his legs and finished with a one-handed slam.

McClung threw down a windmill dunk in the finals, but Kemp’s Vince Carter-esque arm in the rim dunk sealed the win.