New online database works to reduce uninsured drivers

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Driving without insurance in the state of Tennessee is illegal. However, currently the only way to know who doesn’t have insurance is if they are pulled over.

“For the past several years Tennessee has had a compulsory insurance law where you’re suppose to carry insurance, but you really don’t have to prove insurance unless you go through a traffic stop and they ask you for your license and registration or you’re in an accident,” Joe Alexander, the owner of Alexander Insurance explained.

The Insurance Information Institute ranked Tennessee the sixth highest in the nation for uninsured drivers. This has led to the state creating a new database, which will allow them to keep track of everyone who has insurance.

“The new law as of the first of the year is an electronic system where they are checking insurance more closely,” Alexander said.

The system will launch on January 3 and will be used by law enforcement, state, and county officials.This will allow law enforcement to look up a vehicle identification number and if it is not on the list, that person could receive a fine. Another consequence will be having your registration, as well as your car tag, revoked.

“If for instance you don’t have insurance on your vehicle and you come in to renew your tags, it’s going to put a stop on it and we will not be able to renew your tag until you get it corrected with the state,” Jeanie Gammon, the Sullivan County Clerk, said.

According to county officials, they will send out three warnings to people and if they don’t enroll in insurance, that’s when their car tag will be revoked.