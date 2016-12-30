Man hit by truck in Sullivan County listed in critical condition

BLOOMINGDALE - STUFFLE STREET

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 a man is in the hospital after he was hit by a truck Friday afternoon.

Public information officer Kristen Quon said just after 3:00 p.m. officers arrived at Stuffle Street in the Bloomingdale Community. They discovered that a man had been injured by a Dodge truck.

The victim was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Deputies told News Channel 11, it appears the person driving the truck knew the victim.

Authorities said they are interviewing witnesses at this time to find out the details surrounding this case.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

