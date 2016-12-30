Kingsport closes roads for New Year’s Eve Street Party

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport is hosting a huge New Year’s Eve street party. So that means some roads will need to be blocked off ahead of the celebration so that organizers can set up.

Beginning from 8:00 a.m on Saturday to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Broad Street from between Market Street to Main Street will be closed.

In addition the east bound lane of Market Street, that runs adjacent to the State Theater and Nutty Java, will be closed.

But the west bound lane of Market Street, running adjacent to the Mustard Seed and Now or Never Gallery, will remain open.

If you are driving in this area during those times, please use caution.

For more information, please call 423-502-0541 or visit http://www.kingsporttn.gov.

See also: Kingsport to host New Year’s Eve party kicking off centennial celebration