Kingsport celebrating 100 years, kicking off with New Year’s Eve party

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The New Year begins in just a matter of days, and you’re invited to ring-in 2017 in Downtown Kingsport Saturday night.

City officials said the party is meant to be fun for people of all ages.

There will be a children’s station with a magician, face painting and games. You’ll also spot heated benches and stations to keep warm.

At midnight, city leaders will light up a “100” sign, to kick off celebrating Kingsport’s 100th birthday.

“We are known for our community spirit, we are known for the Kingsport spirit, let’s all come together and celebrate this one moment that will never happen again where we turn 100,” said Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the City of Kingsport, Heather Cook.

The entire event is free. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Saturday’s New Year’s Eve party kicks-off a year-long celebration for the Model City.

Every city has a story, and in 2017, Kingsport opens a new chapter – a celebration of 100 years.

Thom Throp is one of 53 thousand people that call Kingsport home.

“This is where I grew up, my kids grew up here, my parents grew up here,” Throp said.

His shop and so many others now line the streets of the city’s downtown.

But City Manager Jeff Fleming said Kingsport once started as a blank slate.

“Shortly after the civil war some entrepreneurs identified Kingsport as an opportunity to create a commerce center,” Fleming said.

Spearheaded by a Bristol man named George Carter, who, Fleming said, constructed the city as another stop on the Clinchfield Railroad.

“It was an economic center and it was for capitalists and entrepreneurs to make money and do business,” said Fleming.

That was a century ago. This year, the city has plans to celebrate its 100th birthday, kicking off with Saturday’s New Year’s Eve party, and also including a centennial themed Fun Fest and a new park.

“We plan to have fun, we plan to celebrate but we also continue to plant those seeds for the future,” said Fleming.

A future, Fleming said, with an emphasis on technology and making the city a destination.

“Part of our challenge is going to be to continue to market Kingsport not just as a place to work but as a place to live,” Fleming said.

And while some things have and will change, Thom Throp said the inviting atmosphere is forever the same.

“It’s a friendly place to be,” Throp said.

Another event planned for the coming year is the city’s 100th birthday party. That will be March 2 at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

