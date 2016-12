JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tuesday, the residents and staff of the Waters of Johnson City had another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

A very big milestone in fact.

Opal Leedy celebrated her 107th birthday today with around 50 of her closest friends and family.

The festivities included cake and ice cream, games, and a video looking back on Opal’s life.

Happy Birthday, Opal, from all of us here at News Channel 11.

