Hospital merger report author calls CEO comment “absurd”

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The author of a report that criticized the planned merger of hospitals in the Tri-Cities calls recent comments by a hospital CEO “absurd.”

Last month, Dr. Kenneth Kizer, MD, MPH, submitted an independent assessment of the planned merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The assessment was dated November 21st.

The Federal Trade Commission which opposes the merger commissioned the assessment.

Kizer, a Distinguished Professor at the University of California Davis, said the application lacks detail and makes claims that aren’t credible. He also called the merger unnecessary.

In an interview with News Channel 11, Mountain States Health Alliance CEO Alan Levine said he doubted whether critics had read all of the information submitted to the state which spell out guarantees made by the companies to improve efficiency and limit cost increases. 46 economists from top universities also submitted a letter to the Tennessee Department of Health urging the Commissioner to reject the merger.

“Not one of those economists spoke with us, not one of those economists actually read the documents that we submitted to the state,” Levine said on December 13th . “Not one of them saw the documents we submitted to the state in terms of the synergies we would create.”

“Their comments were speculative and not backed by any evidence,” Levine said. “And the state has to commit actual evidence.”

“The assertion that the merger application was not read is, of course, absurd,” Kizer said in response to Levine’s comments. “I carefully reviewed the Mountain States/Wellmont COPA application, among other materials, to reach my conclusions.”

The merger application received resounding local support in Tennessee and Virginia – something hospital executives say should carry more weight than outside analysis.

“It’s amazing how everyone from California to Boston to Washington seems to know what’s best for our region – except for the multitude of business leaders the political leaders, the people who have created jobs here, who overwhelmingly supported this merger,” Levine said.

By seeking state approval, MSHA and Wellmont, would have to submit to state oversight over wide ranging aspects of their business including price increases. The companies said the merger would free up $450 million for investments in pediatrics, outpatient mental health services, a residential addiction treatment facility, and research.

The new company would be called Ballad Health. Executives say the merger would prevent inevitable mergers with other companies with corporate headquarters outside the Tri-Cities.

The decision deadline for the Tennessee Department of Health to decide on the merger is Jan. 13, 2017. In Virginia, the deadline for the state to make a decision on the merger is Feb. 5.

