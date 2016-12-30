Greene Co. Fair has new midway provider

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL-TV) – There will once again be rides and games on the midway at the 2017 Greene Co. Fair.

New Greene Co. Fair President Rick Clark confirmed to News Channel 11 that the fair has signed a one-year contract with Belle City Amusements out of Florida. Belle City has been in the outdoor amusement business for 68 years providing rides, games and some concessions.

Earlier this year, the Greene Co. Fair terminated their contract with family attractions amusement company after three girls fell out of a Ferris Wheel owned by the Georgia-based company.

Belle City Amusements did have an incident earlier this year in Memphis, but it was minor. Clark also said that the ride involved in the incident in Memphis will not be coming to the Greene Co. Fair.

This year, Belle City will have 25-30 rides and games on the midway, the most that the fair has ever had. Clark says that everyone associated the the fair is very excited with the new addition.

The Greene Co. Fair is set for August 7-13, 2017.

