Clean-up begins at General Mills property

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The new owner of the General Mills property in downtown Johnson city began clean-up at the site last week.

Elizabethton-based construction contractor Summers-Taylor’s crew is cleaning up trash and debris from the property.

They tell us demolition of the part of the building destroyed by the fire is slated to begin next week.

Summers-Taylor plans to begin construction in Spring, 2017.

Their plan is to relocate to Johnson City and use one-third of the property for their business, and use the remainder for other businesses, including retailers and restaurants.

They expect to complete construction by late 2018.

