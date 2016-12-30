Clean-up begins at General Mills property

By Published: Updated:
Clean-up crew prepares General Mills property for construction
Clean-up crew prepares General Mills property for construction

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The new owner of the General Mills property in downtown Johnson city began clean-up at the site last week.

Elizabethton-based construction contractor Summers-Taylor’s crew is cleaning up trash and debris from the property.

They tell us demolition of the part of the building destroyed by the fire is slated to begin next week.

Summers-Taylor plans to begin construction in Spring, 2017.

Their plan is to relocate to Johnson City and use one-third of the property for their business, and use the remainder for other businesses, including retailers and restaurants.

They expect to complete construction by late 2018.

Copyright WJHL 2016. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s