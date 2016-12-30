AAA: Tow to Go available this weekend for New Year’s party-goers

(WJHL) – If you are celebrating the New Year this weekend you need to have a plan in place to get home safely. If not, you can put yourself in harm’s way.

AAA and Budweiser is encouraging those who will be celebrating with alcohol to have a designated driver, call a cab or find another safe way home like the Tow to Go program.

“New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

AAA says members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime Friday, December 23rd through 6 a.m. on Monday, January 2nd.

That number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

AAA says it will safely transport you and your vehicle home or a safe place within 10 miles.

Since 1998, AAA says it has removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from the roads across the southeast.

This program is not available in Virginia. This program is only available in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and a few locations in Nebraska.