Two injured in head-on crash in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Two people were injured following a head-on crash in Russell County, Va. Wednesday.

According to Jess Powers, Russell County Emergency and Hazardous Materials Coordinator, several emergency responders were called to the crash, involving a Ford F150 truck and a delivery truck.

Powers said the delivery truck ended up over the embankment and hit a tree on South 71 near Gate Drive.

The delivery truck was carrying hundreds of gallons of oil and around 80 gallons of diesel fuel.

Both drivers were injured in the crash. One driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the other driver was flown to a trauma hospital.

The road was closed for four hours to remove debris, the vehicles and HazMat materials. It was reopened around 10:10 p.m.

Photos from head-on crash in Russell County, Va.