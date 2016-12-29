Two injured in head-on crash in Russell County, Va.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Jess Powers
Courtesy of Jess Powers

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Two people were injured following a head-on crash in Russell County, Va. Wednesday.

According to Jess Powers, Russell County Emergency and Hazardous Materials Coordinator, several emergency responders were called to the crash, involving a Ford F150 truck and a delivery truck.

Powers said the delivery truck ended up over the embankment and hit a tree on South 71 near Gate Drive.

The delivery truck was carrying hundreds of gallons of oil and around 80 gallons of diesel fuel.

Both drivers were injured in the crash. One driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the other driver was flown to a trauma hospital.

The road was closed for four hours to remove debris, the vehicles and HazMat materials. It was reopened around 10:10 p.m.

Photos from head-on crash in Russell County, Va.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s