Trump inaugural to include prayers from prosperity preachers

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two preachers who teach that God will make the faithful rich are among the religious leaders chosen to offer prayers at President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in.

Prosperity gospel preachers Paula White, a friend of Trump’s, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, whose Detroit church hosted Trump in September, will be among six faith leaders selected to participate in the inauguration.

Preachers of the prosperity gospel, which many Christians consider heretical, often hold up their own wealth as evidence their teachings work.

The inaugural committee says the other religious leaders included on Jan. 20 are the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham; New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

See also: