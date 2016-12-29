TDOT Help operator killed while assisting stranded motorist

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Help Operator James Rogers died from injuries he sustained while helping a stranded motorist on Christmas Eve.

Rodgers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on I-40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County. A member of the family was assisting with changing the tire, but Rodger advised him to go inside the car for safety reasons.

Rodgers was struck by a car crossing onto the shoulder. He died on Wednesday. He was 30 years old.

Rodgers is survived by a 5-year-old son.

TDOT Help Operators have routes in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville. Operators aid in assisting motorists in distress, reducing traffic congestion and improving safety.