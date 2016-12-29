TBI, sheriff’s office identify woman found dead in Gray, TN on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State and local authorities need your help finding out who killed a woman who was found dead on Christmas Eve in Washington County, TN.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor.

Her body was found by pedestrians Saturday afternoon along Herb Hodge Road in Gray. An autopsy is underway to find the cause of her death.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help authorities, including where she had been before her death, please contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.