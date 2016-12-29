State makes progress in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens case

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two years after taking control of the troubled Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has filed a final order to officially revoke the cemetery’s registration.

Owner Vickie Ringley can still appeal the decision. The move comes as she sits in jail awaiting trial on theft charges linked to 370 victims and as her cemetery remains in more than $600,000 worth of debt.

State records suggest the state is making progress in its efforts to resolve the problems at the cemetery. A report filed in recent weeks shows the special deputy receiver has established who holds burial rights in the cemetery, resolved disputed grave ownership claims and determined the amount of money missing.

“Defendant Ringley owes to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens $612,579.73,” the report said. “In fact, just for the people who have died and been buried in the cemetery during the receivership, Defendant Ringley and Hawkins County Memorial Gardens should have delivered $76,192.25 in pre-need services and merchandise.”

In the two years since the state took control of the cemetery, the report says area funeral homes have helped bury 71 people there. A review of gravesites also identified more than 3,800 useable vacant unsold grave spaces, which are considered Ringley and the cemetery’s only significant assets.

“In light of these amounts due, the Receiver, through her Special Deputy, is recommending selling the cemetery, using the proceeds from the sale to address the outstanding amounts above, with a portion allocated to a newly established pre-need services and merchandise trust account,” the report said. “This new trust account would be available to the new cemetery operators only if, in the sale of the cemetery, the new owners assumed all of the outstanding pre-need services and merchandise contract obligations. To that end, the Receiver is proceeding to engage an appraiser to value the cemetery.”

Despite the progress, Linda Winegar isn’t optimistic. Despite buying a headstone for her husband, she says Hawkins County Memorial Gardens never delivered. As a result, she says she had to spend an additional $1,700 to buy a grave marker from someone else.

“Yes, it did put me in a hardship, but I just couldn’t let him be here without a marker,” she said. “I just couldn’t. It broke my heart.”

Winegar says it also breaks her heart knowing she previously paid for her final arrangements, but her daughters will likely be stuck paying for her burial again when she dies.

“Nothing’s being solved,” she said. “As it stands right now, where I paid for my prepaid for my opening and closing, my kids are going to have to pay it again if something doesn’t get fixed. It’s just not right for nobody to have to deal with this. It’s just not right.”

The state estimates the total cost of its involvement with this receivership through July 2016 at just under $200,000.

Ringley is due back in court on February 10.

