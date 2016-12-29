Southwest Virginia shooting suspect arrested in Sullivan County, TN

Benjamin Albert Lamie (Source: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)
Benjamin Albert Lamie (Source: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies are releasing very few details on a shooting that happened last Wednesday night in Washington County, VA.

However, authorities in Sullivan County told News Channel 11 Thursday morning they arrested a man in connection to that shooting.

Benjamin Albert Lamie was arrested around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Peoples Road. Lamie has been charged with one count of fugitive from justice.

He is currently behind bars awaiting an extradition hearing.

The Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office says it will release more details as the information becomes available.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this story.

