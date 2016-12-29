Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

(WJHL) – She said, “Yes!” CNN is reporting Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The announcement was written in the form of a poem on none other than Reddit.
Ohanian commented to the thread by saying, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”
According to CNN, a spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Rome.
According to CNN, Williams and Ohanian have been dating since the fall of 2015.
This is the poem Serena posted on Reddit:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And