Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. tennis star Serena Williams poses for photographers prior to the start of the Giorgio Armani women's Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show, that was presented in Milan, Italy. Williams penned an open letter for Porter Magazine that was republished by the Guardian newspaper on Nov. 29, 2016. In it, she calls on women to "continue to dream big." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
(WJHL) – She said, “Yes!”   CNN is reporting Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The announcement was written in the form of a poem on none other than Reddit.

Ohanian commented to the thread by saying, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

According to CNN, a spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Rome.

According to CNN, Williams and Ohanian have been dating since the fall of 2015.

This is the poem Serena posted on Reddit:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

 

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian appears onstage at the 2014 Webby Awards on Monday, May 19, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian appears onstage at the 2014 Webby Awards on Monday, May 19, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

 

 

 

 

