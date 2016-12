It’s always fun to have a little music on the show, and this morning, one of our favorites is back! Lightnin’ Charlie will be doing a New Years Eve Concert at Trinity Baptist Church in Jonesborough. They did it last year as well, and it was a blast! The show from 7 to 9pm and is free to the public, family-friendly, with free finger foods, coffee, and soft drinks. For more, visit his website.

