JCPD: Two charged after truck stolen from Tweetsie Trail parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two men are facing charges after Johnson City Police Department officers said they stole a truck from a parking lot near the Tweetsie Trail.

According to a JCPD news release, a 2007 Nissan Frontier was reported stolen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers checked the area, but were unable to find the truck.

Around 12:30 p.m., someone called officers to a wooded area in the 2600 block of Park Avenue. The caller said two men were pushing wheels out of the wooded area nearby.

Walking a short distance up the trail, officers found the stolen Nissan Frontier with no wheels.

Joshua Fair, 29, and Donald Anderson, 53, both of Johnson City, were located by officers after they were seen walking away from the wooded area.

Fair reportedly ran from officers and forced his way into a basement of a home nearby.

Officers ordered Fair to surrender and when he refused, a police K-9 was used to apprehend him.

Anderson was also arrested.

Fair was charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000, evading arrest and aggravated criminal trespassing.

He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

Anderson was charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000 and was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Both men were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

