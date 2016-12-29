Greene County escaped inmate found dead

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – An inmate who escaped earlier this month in Greene County was found dead on Christmas Eve on some property in Walkertown Road.

Deputies say Tommy Dean Nelson, 26, escaped while distributing food and commodities on Bernard Avenue at a recreation center on December 14.

Nelson’s body was found in a field on Saturday around 2:00 p.m. by a property owner who was checking fences at one of his rental properties.

The owner says he saw someone on the ground and called out to see if the person would respond. The owner walked towards the victim and noticed that he was not responding. The owner says he then went back to his house and called 911.

EMS responded along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The man identified as Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

News Channel 11 reported earlier this month that Nelson was in jail for drug charges, resisting arrest and violation of probation. His release date was scheduled for January 27.