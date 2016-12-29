Former umpire hopeful to return to baseball after experimental eye treatment

By Published:
mashburn

JOHNSON CITY,TN (WJHL)- John Mashburn’s heart will always be on the baseball diamond. He’s been an umpire for little league baseball in Johnson City for 44 years. However, recently he’s had to step off of the field, due to becoming legally blind.

Mashburn has a condition called Macular Degeneration. This means that his retina is deteriorating.

“Going blind is a serious issue anytime, but I’m a very active person,” Mashburn explained.

Currently, there is no cure for Macular Degeneration, however there are experimental treatments. Mashburn was accepted into a clinical trial called Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study. It is an experimental treatment in Florida.

The treatment costs around $20,000 and is patient funded. The community donated half of that.

He received the treatment two months ago. However, it takes at least three months to begin working. Mashburn said that he is confident it will work and when it does he will return to the baseball field, where he belongs.

“I’ll be down there calling as long as I can make it,” Mashburn said.

