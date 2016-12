NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tomorrow the Tennessee Vols will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

News Channel 11 is in your corner as fans get ready for the big game.

Our own Karissa Winstead is in Nashville showing us what the fans have to look forward to.

The Music City Bowl will air at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

