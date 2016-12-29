Fans create impromptu Hollywood star for Carrie Fisher

The Associated Press Published:
carrie-fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher didn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so fans have taken over a blank sidewalk star to pay tribute to the late “Star Wars” actress.

Fan Jason Thomas tells news station KNBC-TV Los Angeles (http://bit.ly/2hx1tj2 ) that he took it upon himself to make a star for Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

Paste-on letters spell out her name and the phrase “May the force be with you always.” Candles and flowers surround the star.

It’s located in front of Hollywood Boulevard’s historic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

___

Information from: KNBC-TV, http://www.nbc4.tv/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s