Elizabethton mother, daughter killed in Nov. apartment fire honored during blood drive

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – One Tri cities mother and her daughter were remembered Thursday as the community came together for a notable cause.

Dana and Sarah Keeling of Elizabethton were honored during the first annual Dana Keeling blood drive.

Both Dana and her daughter were killed in an apartment fire last month in Elizabethton.

Unaka High School in partnership with the American Red Cross set up a mobile blood bank allowing donors from across the region the chance to give back to those in need.

Emma Grindstaff, mother of Dana Keeling says both Dana and Sarah were donors and wanted to continue their legacy through this drive.

“Dana was a phlebotomist and she was always giving back to the community,” Grindstaff said. “She was a donor and the baby was a donor, so I figured this was the best gift I could give my girls for Christmas’

