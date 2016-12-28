Woman arrested on Christmas Day after burglary call in Washington County, VA

Published: Updated:
Chrystal Younce (Source: Washington County, VA Sheriff's Office)
Chrystal Younce (Source: Washington County, VA Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies in southwest Virginia say they arrested a woman on Christmas Day after they received a call about an attempted break-in at a home on Reedy Creek Road in Washington County.

The victim told dispatchers the suspects were still on the scene.

When deputies arrived, the victim followed the suspects’ pickup to another driveway and blocked them – to keep them from leaving.

Deputies arrived to the neighborhood to find the victim, blocking the suspects in a driveway. At that time, a male suspect ran away. According to deputies, the pickup truck was driven by 37-year-old Chrystal Joan Younce.

Officers said they searched the truck and found multiple pry bars, a pill, needles and a firearm.

Younce was arrested and taken to the regional jail. Deputies say while she was being booked into the jail, they found a bag of methamphetamine concealed in her clothing.

Younce is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, bringing an illegal substance into the jail, possession of stolen items valued above $200, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held without bond.

Deputes say more charges could be pending concerning the stolen truck and another burglary case.

