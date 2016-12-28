Rapper T.I. and his wife to split as she files for divorce

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for media with his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. Police got unexpected help talking a suicidal man down from an Atlanta skyscraper when rapper T.I. showed up. Officer James Polite says the hip-hop star joined the crowd outside the 22-story building Wednesday and told officers he wanted to help. Police said the man agreed to come down in exchange for a few minutes face-to-face with T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)
ATLANTA (AP) – Tameka “Tiny” Harris, wife of rapper T.I., has filed for divorce from the hip-hop entertainer.

Henry County Court records show Harris filed for divorce after six years of marriage with the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr. Tameka Harris was a member of the defunct 90’s multi-platinum R&B group Xscape. She also won a Grammy Award in 2000 for co-writing TLC’s hit single “No Scrubs.”

Records show the 41-year-old singer filed for divorce Dec. 7.

T.I., Tameka Harris and their children starred in the VH1 reality show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” which debuted in 2011. They have three children together.

Tameka Harris had an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, from a previous relationship.

A representative for T.I. has not immediately responded to an email for comment.

