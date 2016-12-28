Melissa Horner from Dobyns-Bennett High School is this week’s Educator of the Week

Melissa Horner is a Sullivan North graduate and she has spent her entire 25 years in education at nearby Dobyns-Bennett High

School.

In that time the 9th grade Honors Biology teacher has seen her profession grow and evolve. One thing that has not chagned is her students.

Horner says she became a better teacher once she had children. She says she better understood how she is changing and

shaping lives. Horner has a very simple philosophy. “it’s kids first, then Biology. I tell them from the beginning we are going to l

earn, we go fast. so much to do, so much learn, but it’s the kids first and they know that. Hopefully they feel like I’m their second

mom,: Said Horner.

Congratulations to Melissa Horner. This week’s Educator of the Week.