Marion, Va. teen charged with malicious wounding after stabbing juvenile

MARION, VA (WJHL) – Marion, Va. Police Department officers arrested a teen after he reportedly stabbed another person during a fight at a home on Chatham Hill Road on Dec. 22.

According to a news release, police responded to the 400 block of Chatham Hill Road in reference to a stabbing and found a juvenile male who had several stab wounds to his torso.

An investigation revealed that James Dean Prater, 18, of Marion, Va., and the juvenile were meeting at the home when they started fighting in the yard.

The victim, after receiving first aid by officers, was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Prater was charged with malicious wounding and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va. where he was being held without bond.

