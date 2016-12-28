Man sets up GoFundMe to ‘protect Betty White’

SPARTANBURG, SC (CNN) – Thank you for being a guard? A South Carolina man wants to be a “Golden Guard” for Betty White and protect her from being another celebrity death in 2016.

And one South Carolina man wants to make sure the beloved Betty White isn’t next.

Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page to pay for him to stand guard over the beloved, 94-year-old “Golden Girls” actress.

He wrote: “If she’s okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe ’til January 1st, 2017.”

At last check, he raised more than $1800 toward his goal of $2000.

He wrote: “If White does not want his protection, he will donate the money to a youth theater company in Spartanburg.”