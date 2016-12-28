Local teen to march with Salvation Army Band during Rose Bowl Parade

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Next week, be sure to keep an eye out while watching the Rose Bowl Parade for one local resident who will be marching among thousands across the country participating in the event.

Thomas Cox, 17, from the Salvation Army’s Johnson City Corps Command will be marching with the Salvation Army Band.

Cox is the son of the local Captains Michael and Laura Cox and he will be representing Tennessee in the parade playing the cornet.

You can catch the Rose Bowl Parade live on ABC Tri-Cities at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2.

