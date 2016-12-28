Kingsport to host New Year’s Eve party kicking off centennial celebration

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – If you are looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, the City of Kingsport said your search is over.

The city will be kicking off their yearlong celebration of turning 100 years old by having a save the date celebration on Saturday, December 31st.

This is the first of four events to celebrate the city’s centennial.

Heather Cook, who is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the City of Kingsport, said the city really wanted to go all out this year.

“We really feel like this is an event that will never happen again. We will not be around for the next one unless we have big advances in modern technology”, said Cook

WJHL’s own Josh Smith will be the emcee of the event and will be giving away prizes all throughout the night.

There will be a kid’s station with a magician, face painting and more. Some of the restaurants will be keeping their doors open to help celebrate the night.

A DJ will also be playing everyone’s favorite music at the event.

Officials said if you think it will be too cold then they have an answer for you.

There will be heated benches as along with patio heaters to help keep you warm.

There will be a ball drop at midnight and officials say theirs is in the form of a big “100”.

The festivities start at eight o’clock and officials say everyone is welcome.

