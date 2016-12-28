Junior guard, Julian Walters, leaving ETSU Bucs basketball team

Julian Walters (Source: ETSUBucs.com)
Julian Walters (Source: ETSUBucs.com)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University head coach Steve Forbes announced Wednesday junior guard Julian Walters has decided to leave the Buccaneers’ basketball program.

The following is a statement from Forbes:
“Julian visited with me yesterday after practice with some concerns about his future at ETSU. After our meeting, he informed me later in the day he planned on leaving our program. Julian is a fine young man and he’s done a tremendous job representing ETSU on and off court, recently being named to the Dean’s List this past semester. We’d love to see him be a part of our program now and in the future, but we also want him to do what he feels is best for him. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Walters is from Madison, Wisconsin.

