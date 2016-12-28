Johnson City man charged after trying to pass forged prescriptions at local pharmacy

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man who tried to forge prescriptions for narcotics at a local pharmacy.

According to a JCPD news release, police were called to the pharmacy in reference to Jared Thornton, 35, of Johnson City, trying to pass a forged prescription.

Thornton was arrested and charged with forgery under $500 and drug fraud.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $11,000 bond.

Thornton was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday.

