Inauguration day draws fanfare and anti-Trump rallies in Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- In less than a month Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Trump’s inauguration is expected to draw more than 2 million people to Washington D.C.

This week we found out while some are planning to travel to D.C. for the inauguration, others are planning to rally against the event here in the Tri-Cities.

Wednesday evening we visited Wanda May at her home in Johnson City where she said she has it all planned out.

May showed us some of the accessories she will be taking along with her as she makes the trip to Washington D.C. along with a group of friends for the inauguration.

“We made reservations before he was elected, we felt sure he was going to be elected. We feel like its going to take the country in a new direction, its exciting,” May said.

As millions prepare to gather in D.C. to support of the next president, we found some here in the Tri-Cities who plan to rally during the event.

Dennis Prater with the Tri-Cities Activist Network said they are planning to gather at Memorial Park near City Hall in Johnson City for an inauguration day shutdown.

“He represents a concentrated threat to working class people and again I think his cabinet shows it. We are going to put up a fight for working class people,” Prater said.

Just 24 hours later, another event is planned just down the road in Jonesborough, with a different message.

“The whole world is concerned about women’s rights and human rights, and this reason is really very specifically oriented at our change in administration,” Jones said.

Dr. Jodi Jones of Johnson City says she plans to join either the local event in Jonesborough, or one in Washington D.C. to make clear their concerns for the future of our nation.

“Both of these marches are for everyone to come and stand for women’s rights and humans rights in solidarity,” Jones said.

Inauguration day is Friday, January 20th when millions will come to the nation’s capital for different reasons, as millions more watch around the world.

