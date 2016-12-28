DA plans review of suspended Kingsport nursing home

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office now wants to take a closer look at what prompted the State of Tennessee to suspend new admissions to Brookhaven Manor.

The Department of Health took action last week following a recent complaint investigation and annual survey that, among other things, raised concerns about abuse at the Kingsport nursing home.

District Attorney Barry Staubus says he’s requested the state’s report and plans on reviewing the department’s findings.

