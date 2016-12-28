Community bands together to help two-year-old with Leukemia

By Published: Updated:
micah-delano

WEBER CITY, VA (WJHL)- On Wednesday, the Holston View Methodist Church hosted a blood drive. It was for Micah Delano, the two-year-old son of the police chief in Weber City. He was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.

“Over the course of his treatment and recovery he is going to use a fair amount of blood and platelets, so that’s what we’re trying to do today is provide the product to this community to make sure that they have everything they need to make sure Micah gets better.”

The blood drive started at 9:00am and went until 5:00pm, with over 80 people donating blood.

“I love Micah and if I can do anything to help him then I will do it,” Lindsey Thacker, who works at the Holston View Daycare, said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s