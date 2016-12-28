Clarke’s double-double leads Virginia Tech over UMBC 87-70

By GENE MARRANO

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Chris Clarke had 22 points and 12 rebounds, leading Virginia Tech to an 87-70 victory over Maryland-Baltimore County on Wednesday night.

Ahmed Hill added 18, Seth Allen chipped in with 17 and Zach LeDay had 14 for the Hokies (11-1). UMBC (9-4) made a game of it early in the first half before ice cold shooting (25 percent, 9-36 at the break) left them down 40-27.

Virginia Tech pulled away in the second half, hitting six 3-point shots after the break to help pad that lead before UMBC made a late run. The Hokies finished with 11 3-pointers.

Jairus Lyles led UMBC with 21 points. The Retrievers shot just 36 percent overall compared to 49 percent for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech was able to give its bench players some floor time and they contributed 33 points. Tech improved to 2-0 against UMBC – the Hokies pummeled the Retrievers 71-34 in December 2009. The Hokies are 6-0 all-time against America East Conference opponents.