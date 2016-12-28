Carrie Fisher’s books become best sellers after her death

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/John D. McHugh, File)
NEW YORK (AP) – There’s been a run on Carrie Fisher’s books since the “Star Wars” actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

Fisher’s book, “The Princess Diarist,” was on top of Amazon’s list of best-selling books on Wednesday, just ahead of “Zero Sugar Diet.”

“Wishful Drinking” and “Postcards From the Edge” were also in Amazon’s top 10, with “Shockaholic” ranked as No. 57.

Five of the top 10 books on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list, which measures titles that show the greatest upward movement in sales over a 24-hour period, were by Fisher. That list also included Courtney Carbone’s book, “I Am a Princess,” about Fisher’s Princess Leia character, at No. 11.

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport.

