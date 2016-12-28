Bristol, Va. officials continue search for new city attorney

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Bristol VA city council

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia is narrowing its search for a new city attorney.

The city said it has reached seven proposals so far to fill the vacant seat.

Four of those proposals were from qualified firms, while three were from individuals seeking the post.

The council is expected to interview candidates interested in full-time city employment at a called meeting Saturday, Jan. 7.

Long-time city attorney Pete Curcio resigned from the position earlier this year after holding the job for more than 30 years.

The position has been vacant since Dec. 1.

