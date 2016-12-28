Alamo Drafthouse organizes lightsaber vigil in honor of Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars fame chats with Carrie Fisher Nov. 13, 1978 during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich )
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Carrie Fisher, the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar Boulevard is hosting a lightsaber vigil for our fearless Princess Leia.

The vigil is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Warscharacters and bring along as many lightsabers as they can possibly carry. If you don’t have any lightsabers sitting around, feel free to bring a flashlight or a glow stick.

Alamo Drafthouse says they want the guests to “brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen.”

Fisher died on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 60 after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday.

Fisher made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit Shampoo. She also appeared in Austin Powers, The Blues Brothers, Charlie’s Angels, Hannah and Her Sisters, Scream 3 and When Harry Met Sally.

But Fisher is best remembered as the headstrong Princess Leia in the original Star Wars in 1977, her hair styled in futuristic braided buns. She uttered the immortal phrase “Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

