Washington Co. homicide investigation ongoing, Sheriff: “Somebody did this to this young lady”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators are still trying to find out how a woman here in the Tri-Cities died.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, her partially-clothed body was found on Christmas Eve next to a river bank on Herb Hodge Road in Washington County.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal says he does suspect foul play, and investigators believe without a doubt that someone took the victim’s life.

In the 58 years Keeva Ann Humphrey has lived in Johnson City, she’s never experienced what happened Christmas Eve.

Just a half a mile away, on Herb Hodge Road, a couple of men on the river found a woman’s body.

“It disturbs you to think that somebody is that close to your house that had been found,” Humphrey said.

Three days later, the Washington County Sheriff is sure of one thing.

“We’re definitely investigating it as a homicide. She didn’t put herself on the rocks at the river,” Sheriff Ed Graybeal said.

But right now, he and his investigators still don’t know who she is.

“We’re following up on some leads that we have on some missing person’s that kind of fit her description,” Graybeal said. “So far none of them have panned out.”

Graybeal said the description is of a white woman who looks to be in her 30’s.

Now, he said, her body is at the medical examiner’s office.

“They will do the autopsy for us and tell us exactly what they think is the cause of death, how long she had been there,” said Graybeal.

In the meantime, nearby residents like Humphrey are on alert.

“We were all talking about keeping our doors locked and watching out because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Humphrey said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. That number is 423-788-1414.

