TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect slight delays on Interstate-81 in Washington County, VA on Wednesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to alert motorists to possible delays as Appalachian Power crews replace power lines on Interstate 81 at mile-marker 28.4 on Wednesday.

The work will begin at 9:00 a.m. Officials say to expect delays throughout the day.

VDOT says off ramps at exits 29 and 26 will be closed all day due to the work, but the on ramps to the interstate will not be impacted.

In addition, Virginia State Police will be in the area conducting multiple rolling road blocks due to the power line work. The rolling road blocks will begin northbound near mile-marker 25 and southbound near mile marker 31.